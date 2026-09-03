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Bol News is Pakistan’s leading digital news platform, delivering accurate, timely, and engaging news. Pakistan forces kill 12 militants linked to India-backed group in Balochistan operation Mpox resurfaces in Sindh with three confirmed cases Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London Pakistan rejects India’s temple allegations PM Shehbaz Sharif approves new Trade Facilitation Board to ease cross-border trade EU joins Iran sanctions push as South Korea weighs Hormuz military role Bol News is Pakistan’s leading digital news platform, delivering accurate, timely, and engaging news. Pakistan forces kill 12 militants linked to India-backed group in Balochistan operation Mpox resurfaces in Sindh with three confirmed cases Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London Pakistan rejects India’s temple allegations PM Shehbaz Sharif approves new Trade Facilitation Board to ease cross-border trade EU joins Iran sanctions push as South Korea weighs Hormuz military role

Mpox resurfaces in Sindh with three confirmed cases

The latest cases bring the number of confirmed mpox cases reported in Sindh this year to 39

Web Desk September 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source


KARACHI: Sindh has reported four new mpox cases, three of which have been confirmed, according to officials at Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital in NIPA.

Hospital sources said three confirmed cases and one suspected case were reported at the hospital. Two of the confirmed cases are from interior Sindh and involve a father and his daughter, while the third confirmed patient is a 46-year-old resident of Federal B Area in Karachi.

PCR tests confirmed mpox in all three patients, while test results for the suspected case are still pending, according to hospital sources.

The latest cases bring the number of confirmed mpox cases reported in Sindh this year to 39, while Karachi has recorded 13 confirmed cases overall.

Mpox is a viral disease caused by a virus belonging to the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. Common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, weakness and a rash that can develop into painful or itchy lesions. Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or groin can also occur.

Health experts said the virus can spread through close physical contact with an infected person, including direct contact with rashes or lesions and through contaminated clothing, towels and bedding. Symptoms can appear within 21 days after exposure.

Experts advised avoiding close contact with infected people, maintaining isolation until recovery and practicing good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of the virus.

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