Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace envoys leave Ukraine JUI-F chief warns against unilateral decisions on creating new provinces Moody’s: Pakistan better equipped to handle Hormuz crisis than 2022 oil shock Oil prices rise as escalating middle east conflict elevates supply risks JI gives government three days to review proposals Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace envoys leave Ukraine JUI-F chief warns against unilateral decisions on creating new provinces Moody’s: Pakistan better equipped to handle Hormuz crisis than 2022 oil shock Oil prices rise as escalating middle east conflict elevates supply risks JI gives government three days to review proposals Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters

The KMC office fire occurred just one day after a major blaze erupted at an old clothes factory in Karachi's Landhi Export Processing Zone.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Mayor Karachi KMC Fire

KARACHI: A blaze engulfed Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab's office at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters on M.A. Jinnah Road on Tuesday, severely damaging the office after the fire spread from an adjacent kitchen. According to fire brigade officials, the fire broke out in the kitchen next to the mayor's office before rapidly spreading into the office. Thick smoke filled the affected area as flames engulfed the office, causing extensive damage to the premises.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the KMC headquarters to contain the blaze. Firefighters battled the flames and eventually brought the fire under control, preventing the situation from causing further reported damage. No casualties were reported in the incident. Officials said the cause of the fire was not immediately known. They added that a detailed investigation would be needed to determine how the blaze started and what triggered it inside the KMC headquarters.

The KMC office fire occurred just one day after a major blaze erupted at a clothes factory in Karachi's Landhi Export Processing Zone (EPZ). The factory fire caused extensive damage to the building. Rescue officials later declared the affected structure dangerous following an assessment of the damage. Fire crews used multiple vehicles and rescue teams to contain the blaze. Fire brigade officials classified the incident as a third-degree fire because of its intensity. Authorities called for additional equipment as flames spread through the building. Seventeen Karachi Metropolitan Corporation fire tenders, two water tankers and a snorkel were participating in the emergency response.

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