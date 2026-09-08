Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters

The KMC office fire occurred just one day after a major blaze erupted at an old clothes factory in Karachi's Landhi Export Processing Zone.

KARACHI: A blaze engulfed Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab's office at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters on M.A. Jinnah Road on Tuesday, severely damaging the office after the fire spread from an adjacent kitchen. According to fire brigade officials, the fire broke out in the kitchen next to the mayor's office before rapidly spreading into the office. Thick smoke filled the affected area as flames engulfed the office, causing extensive damage to the premises.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the KMC headquarters to contain the blaze. Firefighters battled the flames and eventually brought the fire under control, preventing the situation from causing further reported damage. No casualties were reported in the incident. Officials said the cause of the fire was not immediately known. They added that a detailed investigation would be needed to determine how the blaze started and what triggered it inside the KMC headquarters.