Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and directed officials to ensure the safety of people at the factory.

KARACHI: A major fire broke out Monday at an old clothes factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone, leaving two men and a woman in critical condition after they inhaled heavy smoke, firefighters said.

Fire crews used multiple vehicles and rescue teams to contain the blaze. Fire brigade officials classified the incident as a third-degree fire because of its intensity. Authorities called for additional equipment as flames spread through the building. Seventeen Karachi Metropolitan Corporation fire tenders, two water tankers and a snorkel were participating in the emergency response.





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Officials said the fire started on the ground floor before spreading to the two floors above. Thick smoke filled the building, making it difficult for firefighters to enter. Because of the dangerous conditions, firefighting teams operated from outside the factory to prevent the flames from spreading further.

A security guard said workers left the building after smoke began to appear inside. SSP Malir said no deaths had been reported at the scene, as everyone working inside had been evacuated before the fire intensified.





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However, three people suffered serious effects from smoke inhalation and were taken to Jinnah Hospital in a Chhipa ambulance. The factory reportedly contained a large quantity of old clothes, which helped fuel the blaze. Security officials at the Landhi EPZ also took precautionary steps, barring employees from other companies in the industrial area from entering the affected premises.

Sindh Rangers personnel reached the location after learning of the seriousness of the incident. Rangers teams joined firefighters and rescue workers in the emergency and rescue efforts. A large Rangers contingent was deployed around the building to manage traffic and protect civilians in the vicinity.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed officials to ensure the safety of people at the factory. He ordered relevant departments to use all available resources to extinguish the fire and requested an update from the Karachi commissioner and other concerned authorities.



