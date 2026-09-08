South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win

Trump has appeared as a central target of the South Park political satire.

LOS ANGELES: Donald Trump found himself back in South Park’s crosshairs as the hit animated series celebrated a major Emmy comeback, using its latest victory to take another sharp jab at the U.S. leader and spark a fresh wave of online reaction.

The animated comedy won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, marking its first victory in the category in 13 years. Instead of simply celebrating the achievement, the show's creators used the moment to deliver another pointed joke aimed at Trump. The official South Park account on X shared a provocative image showing a cartoon version of Trump holding an Emmy trophy. The image carried a cheeky message as “You finally got your Emmy.”

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The joke referred to Trump's previous connection to the Emmy Awards as an executive producer and host of The Apprentice, Trump was part of the show's Outstanding Reality-Competition Program nominations in 2004 and 2005.

However, The Apprentice failed to win on either occasion, losing both times to The Amazing Race. The show's humor has frequently relied on controversial and exaggerated portrayals of public figures, and Trump has become one of its most regular targets in recent seasons.

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The Emmy win also marked a major return for the long-running animated series. After years away from the category's winner's circle, South Park returned with a nomination and eventually took home the award. Co-creator Trey Parker thanked the show's supporters while accepting the honor. He credited the series' loyal audience for helping it remain on television for three decades.

The show's relationship with Trump has become increasingly confrontational. During the latest seasons, Trump has appeared as a central target of the show's political satire, with the character presented through deliberately crude and exaggerated comedy. The White House previously responded to the show's mockery, criticizing South Park and accusing it of relying on outdated ideas to attract attention.

Created by Parker and Matt Stone, South Park first premiered in 1997. The series received three Emmy nominations this year, along with a Television Academy Honor. Following its latest Emmy triumph, the show is scheduled to return with new episodes Sept. 16, giving fans another opportunity to see whether its sharp political humor will continue making headlines.