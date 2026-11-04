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Alec Baldwin breaks silence on Iran war, calls for immediate end Swiss scientists develop device to lower blood sugar without insulin Gold rates witness massive surge in Pakistan Federal cabinet approves new designs for Pakistani currency notes Pakistan Railways rolls out special trains for Sikh pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib SSGC announces new daily gas supply hours in Karachi Teachers clash with police during protest outside Karachi Press Club Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Alec Baldwin breaks silence on Iran war, calls for immediate end Swiss scientists develop device to lower blood sugar without insulin Gold rates witness massive surge in Pakistan Federal cabinet approves new designs for Pakistani currency notes Pakistan Railways rolls out special trains for Sikh pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib SSGC announces new daily gas supply hours in Karachi Teachers clash with police during protest outside Karachi Press Club Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Federal cabinet approves new designs for Pakistani currency notes

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the decision was taken at a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

SLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved new designs for Pakistan's currency notes, along with the introduction of a Rs10 coin to replace the existing banknote.


According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the decision was taken at a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.


On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the cabinet approved the designs of the new currency notes after receiving a detailed briefing on the proposed changes.


The meeting was informed that suggestions had been invited from artists and designers across the country for the new banknote designs.


A cabinet committee established by the prime minister also held detailed consultations with all relevant stakeholders.


The briefing further stated that advanced security features would be incorporated into the new banknotes to prevent counterfeiting. Modern materials would also be used to increase the durability and lifespan of the currency notes.


The cabinet also approved the introduction of a Rs10 coin to replace the existing Rs10 banknote.


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