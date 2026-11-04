Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan

His victory marked a major milestone for Muslim representation in American politics.

Abdul El-Sayed also pledged to reduce the role of corporate money in politics

DETROIT: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s closely watched Senate race on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate and helping Democrats hold a key seat as they fight to regain control of Congress.

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Abdul El-Sayed, 42, a former public health official, secured the victory over Rogers, a 63-year-old former congressman and FBI agent who received strong support from President Donald Trump and national Republican leaders.





The win also prevented Republicans from capturing the seat held by retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. Celebrating his victory early Wednesday, Abdul El-Sayed addressed supporters at his election headquarters in Detroit, declaring that he was ready to represent the state in Washington.





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“Michigan, we did it!” he said. “I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect from the great state of Michigan,” El-Sayed added.





His victory marked a major milestone for Muslim representation in American politics and a significant achievement for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing.





Throughout his campaign, Abdul El-Sayed focused on the rising cost of living, affordable health care and reducing the influence of wealthy corporations in politics.





His policy agenda included Medicare for All, a government-funded health care system designed to provide coverage to Americans regardless of their income.





He also promised to help families struggling with medical expenses and called for changes to the country's expensive, profit-driven health care system.





“You deserve to be able to see a doctor without getting a huge bill,” he told Michigan voters before Election Day.





Abdul El-Sayed also pledged to reduce the role of corporate money in politics and address the economic pressures facing working families.





His campaign drew large crowds across Michigan, including in traditionally Republican areas, as he appealed to voters looking for changes in Washington.





The race became increasingly contentious as Republicans attempted to portray El-Sayed as too far to the left and raised questions about his political views and religious background.





Rogers and other Republicans also sought to link El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic extremism.





Abdul El-Sayed rejected the accusations, and the claims of ties to the organization were not supported by evidence. Democratic officials criticized the attacks, describing them as Islamophobic.





Rogers also worked to attract Jewish voters who had concerns about Abdul El-Sayed's opposition to U.S. military aid for Israel and his description of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide.





However, Rogers faced challenges over economic concerns and Trump's low approval ratings. During the final weeks of the campaign, he also broke with the president over the war in Iran and the trade dispute between the United States and Canada.





Abdul El-Sayed's victory came despite a last-minute political setback when Rep. Haley Stevens, who had lost the Democratic primary to him, endorsed Rogers shortly before Election Day.





The Michigan result also carried national significance. Republicans entered the midterm elections with a 53-47 majority in the Senate, while Democrats needed to gain four seats to take control of the chamber.





By retaining the Michigan seat, Democrats denied Republicans an opportunity to expand their majority and strengthened their position in the fight for Senate control.





El-Sayed's victory is expected to give the Democratic Party's progressive wing a prominent new voice in Congress when the new Senate takes office in January.