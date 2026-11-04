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Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street

Parking areas will be designated to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The Anti-Begging Unit will take action to prevent begging in the area.

KARACHI: Security and traffic arrangements have been finalized for citizens visiting the Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street.


A meeting chaired by DIG East Zone Dr. Farrukh Ali reviewed security and traffic arrangements for the food street. It was decided that police personnel would be deployed at the entry and exit points, while CCTV cameras and regular police patrols would be used to strengthen surveillance.


Parking areas will be designated to ensure smooth traffic flow, and additional traffic police personnel will be deployed during peak hours. Additionally, the Anti-Begging Unit will take action to prevent begging in the area.


According to DIG East Dr. Farrukh Ali, providing a safe and peaceful environment for citizens and families remains the police's top priority.

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