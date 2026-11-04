Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street

Parking areas will be designated to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The Anti-Begging Unit will take action to prevent begging in the area.

KARACHI: Security and traffic arrangements have been finalized for citizens visiting the Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street.





A meeting chaired by DIG East Zone Dr. Farrukh Ali reviewed security and traffic arrangements for the food street. It was decided that police personnel would be deployed at the entry and exit points, while CCTV cameras and regular police patrols would be used to strengthen surveillance.





Parking areas will be designated to ensure smooth traffic flow, and additional traffic police personnel will be deployed during peak hours. Additionally, the Anti-Begging Unit will take action to prevent begging in the area.





According to DIG East Dr. Farrukh Ali, providing a safe and peaceful environment for citizens and families remains the police's top priority.