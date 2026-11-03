Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during both operations.

The exchange of fire also claimed the life of a Pakistan Army soldier, identified as 25-year-old Sepoy Hikmatullah.

KHARAN: Security forces killed 17 Indian-backed militants during two intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Balochistan's Kachhi and Kharan districts, thwarting an attempted blockade of a town and targeting militant hideouts, the military's media wing said on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations targeted militants belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during both operations.





In the first operation in Kachhi district, security forces killed 10 Indian-backed militants and foiled their attempt to blockade the town of Sanni, ISPR said.





In a separate intelligence-based operation in Kharan district, security forces tracked down a militant hideout and launched an operation. Seven militants were killed during an intense exchange of fire, ISPR said.





However, the exchange of fire also claimed the life of a Pakistan Army soldier, identified as 25-year-old Sepoy Hikmatullah, who embraced martyrdom while fighting the militants. He belonged to Karak district.





ISPR said clearance operations were underway in the area to eliminate any remaining militants who might still be present.





The military's media wing reiterated that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue operations against terrorism, adding that efforts to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism would persist.