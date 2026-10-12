Ishaq Dar witnesses MoU agreement to modernize degree attestation services

The agreement aims to make the attestation process faster, more transparent and more accessible by introducing digital certificates.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is moving to simplify educational document verification through digital services after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday, Oct. 12, between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to integrate their databases and reduce delays in degree attestation.





The agreement aims to make the attestation process faster, more transparent and more accessible by introducing digital certificates and online services. The changes are expected to reduce the need for in-person visits in most cases, particularly benefiting Pakistanis living abroad.





Ishaq Dar said improving consular services has remained a priority, pointing to the launch of Pakistan’s Apostille system in 2024 as part of those efforts. He described the latest initiative as another step toward making document attestation more efficient and convenient for Pakistanis at home and overseas.

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The initiative involves several government institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Higher Education Commission, the Inter Board Coordination Commission and the National Information Technology Board.

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Officials expect the integration of databases to strengthen the verification of educational documents while making the process easier for applicants. The move is also intended to improve transparency and reduce administrative delays.





The agreement marks another step in Pakistan’s efforts to expand digital government services and simplify procedures for citizens who need to verify their educational qualifications for use in Pakistan and abroad.