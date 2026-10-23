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Headlines
Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit

Asif Ali Zardari makes history with first Pakistani presidential visit to Germany in 23 years.

Web Desk October 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Asif Ali Zardari’s visit is expected to strengthen relations between Pakistan and Germany

BERLIN: Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari received a warm welcome at Germany’s Ministry of Defense, where he was honored with a guard of honor during an official ceremony.


German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed Zardari as he arrived at the ministry. The ceremony included a guard of honor for the Pakistani president, while the national anthems of Pakistan and Germany were played.

Asif Ali Zardari is visiting Germany at the invitation of President Steinmeier. The trip is an important milestone, marking the first visit to Germany by a Pakistani head of state in 23 years.


The visit also comes as Pakistan and Germany celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year. During his stay, Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to meet with Steinmeier and senior German government officials.


He is accompanied by a high-level delegation. The meetings are expected to cover relations between the two countries, regional and international issues, and ways to expand economic and trade ties.


Asif Ali Zardari’s visit is expected to strengthen relations between Pakistan and Germany and open new opportunities for cooperation in several areas.

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