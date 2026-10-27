Karachi board declares first-year results under new grading system

Under the new grading system, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each paper to pass. Students scoring below 40% in any paper will be classified as "ungraded" and considered unsuccessful in that subject.

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has announced the results of the 2026 annual examinations for first-year intermediate students across the pre-medical, general science, commerce, arts, special candidates and home economics groups.





Under the new grading system, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each paper to pass. Students scoring below 40% in any paper will be classified as "ungraded" and considered unsuccessful in that subject, the board said.





The controller of examinations announced the results. The board said electronic assessment of all optional subjects in the science groups was conducted using modern Optical Mark Recognition and electronic marking systems.





In the pre-medical group, 25,157 candidates registered and 24,544 appeared, with 11,966 passing all six papers.





In the general science group, 30,991 candidates registered and 30,386 appeared, with 15,036 passing all six papers.





For regular commerce, 23,549 candidates registered, 22,693 appeared and 9,332 cleared all seven papers. Among private commerce candidates, 1,485 registered, 1,413 appeared and 628 passed all seven papers.





In the regular arts group, 11,171 candidates registered and 10,678 appeared, with 3,748 passing all six papers. Among private arts candidates, 1,702 registered, 1,623 appeared and 692 cleared all six papers.





Of the special candidates in the regular arts group, 99 registered and 97 appeared, with 58 passing all six papers. In home economics, 146 candidates registered, 141 appeared and 41 passed all seven papers.



