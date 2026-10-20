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Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan and Qatar were working together to promote peace and stability.

Web Desk October 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Regional developments, peace and stability also featured prominently during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to strengthen cooperation on internal security as the two countries seek closer coordination on regional peace, and stability, following talks between their interior ministers in Islamabad.


Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Qatar’s Interior Minister and Commander of the Internal Security Force, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, to discuss expanding collaboration between their respective ministries and reinforcing bilateral security ties.


The discussions focused on broadening cooperation across multiple areas of internal security, reflecting both countries’ interest in strengthening coordination amid evolving regional challenges.


Regional developments, peace and stability also featured prominently during the meeting. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration on issues of mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen their security partnership.


Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan and Qatar were working together to promote peace and stability across the region, highlighting the importance Islamabad places on its relationship with Doha.


Sheikh Khalifa, meanwhile, emphasized Qatar’s commitment to its ties with Pakistan, saying Doha attaches considerable importance to maintaining strong bilateral relations.


The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen security cooperation. However, the statement provided no details of new agreements, specific operational measures, or implementation timelines.


The discussions underscore the two countries’ continued efforts to strengthen bilateral engagement on security and regional stability, although the practical scope of the expanded cooperation remains unclear.

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