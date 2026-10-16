Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule

Mohsin Naqvi urged political parties to avoid actions that could increase tensions and instability.

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has criticized a political leader for seeking a role in the imposition of KP governor’s rule, while urging political parties to prioritize security, public welfare and peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over political disputes.





Speaking informally to reporters in Lahore, Mohsin Naqvi said the unnamed party leader was unhappy about not being included in decisions related to governor’s rule or being appointed governor.





Mohsin Naqvi said that the politician had depended on the establishment for decades to advance his political career, including arranging air travel for his party through establishment contacts.





He said political disagreements were part of democratic debate but stressed that leaders should rely on facts and reason rather than personal attacks, accusations and inappropriate language.





The interior minister also questioned why some political leaders had recently raised concerns about the distribution of funds to the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) districts after remaining silent about the issue for years.





Mohsin Naqvi asked why those leaders had not previously spoken out when the former tribal districts were denied their fair share of financial resources.





He said the rights and funding needs of residents in the former FATA districts should be addressed without political considerations.





Mohsin Naqvi also highlighted the security challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling on political leaders to support efforts to restore law and order and combat terrorism.





He urged political parties to avoid actions that could increase tensions and instability, saying the province needed cooperation and practical solutions rather than political clashes.







