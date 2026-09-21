Pakistan, Iran discuss bilateral ties and regional situation

The two ministers reviewed progress on cooperation between their respective interior ministries in various areas.

TEHRAN: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, at the Iranian Interior Ministry in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral relations, the latest regional situation and cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers reviewed progress on cooperation between their respective interior ministries in various areas and discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral coordination.

Momeni thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

“We are grateful for Pakistan’s continued efforts for peace in the region,” Momeni said, according to an official statement.

He also described his recent visit to Pakistan as productive and expressed confidence that bilateral relations would be further strengthened in the future.

Naqvi said Pakistan and Iran would continue working to strengthen cooperation and further deepen bilateral ties in the coming period.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he is open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York during the United Nations General Assembly this week, as Washington considers its next move in the nearly seven-month conflict and Tehran seeks conditions for renewed negotiations.

Trump told Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst that he was in “deciding mode” on Iran and that “very big things” could happen soon. Asked about meeting Pezeshkian, Trump said he would “probably be open” to it.

Trump said his options included further military action, continued economic pressure or reaching a deal with Tehran.

“My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave,” Trump said.