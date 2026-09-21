Pakistan, Iran discuss bilateral ties and regional situation

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Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly

Pakistan, Iran discuss bilateral ties and regional situation

The two ministers reviewed progress on cooperation between their respective interior ministries in various areas.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

TEHRAN: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, at the Iranian Interior Ministry in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral relations, the latest regional situation and cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers reviewed progress on cooperation between their respective interior ministries in various areas and discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral coordination.

Momeni thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

“We are grateful for Pakistan’s continued efforts for peace in the region,” Momeni said, according to an official statement.

He also described his recent visit to Pakistan as productive and expressed confidence that bilateral relations would be further strengthened in the future.

Naqvi said Pakistan and Iran would continue working to strengthen cooperation and further deepen bilateral ties in the coming period.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he is open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York during the United Nations General Assembly this week, as Washington considers its next move in the nearly seven-month conflict and Tehran seeks conditions for renewed negotiations.

Trump told Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst that he was in “deciding mode” on Iran and that “very big things” could happen soon. Asked about meeting Pezeshkian, Trump said he would “probably be open” to it.

Trump said his options included further military action, continued economic pressure or reaching a deal with Tehran.

“My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave,” Trump said.

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