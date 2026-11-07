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Pakistan, Sudan agree to visa-free travel for diplomatic and official passport holders

Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the agreement, calling it an important step forward in relations between the two countries.

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The Sudanese minister expressed interest in learning from Pakistan's experience.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sudan have signed a visa exemption agreement allowing holders of diplomatic and official passports to travel between the two countries without needing a visa.


The agreement aims to strengthen relations and make official visits and diplomatic exchanges easier. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sudanese Interior Minister Lt. Gen. Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali signed the agreement during a meeting in Islamabad.


Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the agreement, calling it an important step forward in relations between the two countries. He said the new arrangement would make official visits, senior-level meetings and delegation exchanges easier.


He added that the agreement would also create more opportunities for cooperation between government institutions and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Sudan.


Sudan's interior minister also welcomed the development, describing it as an important move toward closer relations and stronger cooperation between the two countries. Both ministers agreed to continue working together to expand bilateral ties.


During the meeting, the two sides also discussed expanding cooperation in security, internal affairs, police training, institutional development, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) services and cybercrime prevention.

Both countries agreed to sign a separate agreement on combating cybercrime in the near future.


Mohsin Naqvi also instructed officials to resolve visa-related problems faced by Sudanese women who are married to Pakistani citizens and currently live in Pakistan.


He further offered to provide professional training to Sudanese police officers and share Pakistan's experience and expertise in relevant areas.


The Pakistani minister also assured his Sudanese counterpart that citizens traveling to Pakistan for medical treatment would receive assistance in accessing quality healthcare services.


The Sudanese minister expressed interest in learning from Pakistan's experience, particularly in addressing cybercrime.


He described Pakistan as a close and friendly country and said Sudan wanted to strengthen cooperation across different sectors. He also thanked the Pakistani government for its continued assistance and support.

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