President Zardari, Mohsin Naqvi hold key talks on Pakistan’s political situation

The meeting comes amid ongoing political developments in Pakistan.

LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari met Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Saturday, Nov. 28, to discuss Pakistan’s political situation, security concerns and law and order, according to reports.





Asif Ali Zardari arrived at Naqvi’s residence, where the two leaders held important discussions on the country’s current political and security challenges.





Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also attended the meeting, bringing three senior government figures together for consultations on key political and administrative issues.





Reports said the leaders exchanged views on the country’s political landscape and discussed matters of national importance.

The meeting comes amid ongoing political developments in Pakistan, as the leaders reviewed the overall situation and consulted on issues related to governance and security.