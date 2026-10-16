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Headlines
Gold and silver rates climb in Pakistan Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule Pakistan FO spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan condemns Houthi attacks, cautions India KP Gov. Faisal Karim Kundi raises police martyr compensation to Rs35 million Gold and silver rates climb in Pakistan Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule Pakistan FO spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan condemns Houthi attacks, cautions India KP Gov. Faisal Karim Kundi raises police martyr compensation to Rs35 million

Pakistan FO spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan condemns Houthi attacks, cautions India

Sajjad Haider Khan warned India not to mistake Pakistan’s restraint for weakness.

Web Desk October 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan backs Saudi Arabia, warns India against mistaking restraint for weakness

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned Houthi rebel attacks on Saudi Arabia and pledged support for the kingdom’s right to defend itself, while warning India against interpreting Islamabad’s commitment to peace as a sign of weakness following their May 2025 military clash.


Speaking at a weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said the attacks threatened regional security and stability. He said Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt had jointly denounced the strikes on Saudi Arabia, including an attack on Riyadh airport, on Oct. 11.

Haider Khan said the four countries had expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed their support for its right to protect its territory and citizens. They also called for an immediate and unconditional end to the attacks, he added.


The spokesperson also criticized Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent remarks threatening a stronger military response to any future act of terrorism originating from Pakistan, describing the comments as provocative.


Haider Khan said the statement reflected what Pakistan views as India’s pursuit of regional dominance and warned that such rhetoric could undermine peace and stability across South Asia.


Haider Khan also said India’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness and that the country was prepared to address security threats.


In response, Haider Khan said Pakistan remained ready to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and would respond effectively to any aggression.

He urged Indian leaders to draw lessons from the military confrontation between the two countries, saying Pakistan had demonstrated its ability and resolve to defend itself during the conflict.


Haider Khan stressed that Pakistan’s preference for restraint and peaceful engagement should not be interpreted as a lack of resolve. He called on New Delhi to end its hostile statements and confrontational approach and contribute to lasting regional peace.

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