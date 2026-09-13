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Pakistan urges UN to step up terror fight as new threats raise alarm 25 years after 9/11

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted Pakistan’s long role in the international fight against terrorism.

Web Desk September 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan calls on UN to strengthen terror fight

Pakistan is urging the United Nations Security Council to strengthen its global fight against terrorism, warning that terrorist groups are changing their methods and using new technology to spread extremism, recruit members and raise money, 25 years after the 9/11 attacks.

Speaking at a Security Council debate on the continuing threat of terrorism, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, called for a stronger and more modern international response to terrorism.

The debate was titled “Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts: 25 Years after 9/11, the Security Council’s Fight Against Terrorism.”

Iftikhar Ahmad began by honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, including seven Pakistanis. He also expressed solidarity with the U.S. government and the American people. He recalled how the Security Council responded to the 9/11 attacks with urgent action, including the adoption of Resolution 1373, which remains an important part of the United Nations' global counterterrorism system.

Pakistan highlights its fight against terrorism:

Ahmad highlighted Pakistan’s long role in the international fight against terrorism. He said Pakistan’s military and counterterrorism operations, intelligence sharing and security cooperation with other countries had helped weaken Al-Qaida. He said some of the international community’s most important successes against Al-Qaida came through Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and cooperation with international partners. But he stressed that Pakistan has paid a heavy price for its fight against terrorism.

More than 90,000 Pakistanis, including civilians, security personnel and law enforcement officers, have been killed in terrorist attacks since the beginning of the century, according to Ahmad. He also pointed to the major economic damage caused by terrorism.

New threats are changing the terrorism landscape:

Ahmad called for changes to the existing U.N. sanctions system, saying loopholes must be closed so terrorist groups cannot take advantage of weaknesses in the international system. He also pointed to the growing threat of far-right extremism and continuing terrorism in Africa, the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Modern technology, he warned, has also created new tools for terrorist organizations. Groups are increasingly using online platforms and other technology for propaganda, radicalization, recruitment, communication and fundraising.

The Pakistani envoy expressed particular concern about terrorism linked to Afghanistan, saying more than 4,700 Pakistanis have been killed in terrorist attacks over the past three years.

He called for effective international action against groups including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and Daesh.

Warning over dark web and cryptocurrency:

Ahmad also warned that terrorist groups are increasingly turning to the dark web, virtual assets and cryptocurrencies to move and raise money. He said the threat could become much greater if governments fail to create strong regulatory systems to prevent terrorist financing.

The ambassador called for a broad approach to fighting terrorism rather than focusing only on military and security measures. He stressed the importance of fully applying all four pillars of the U.N. Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and addressing the underlying conditions that can allow terrorism and extremist groups to grow.

Ahmad also raised the issue of foreign occupation and self-determination, arguing that occupying powers must be held responsible for their actions and should not be allowed to operate without accountability against people seeking their right to self-determination.

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