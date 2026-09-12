Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival

Fashion insiders say the appeal lies in how effortlessly the style blends comfort with attitude.

Suede jackets, relaxed tailoring and statement belts are lighting up sidewalks, outside, as a wave of 1980s and 1990s inspired Western style spreads rapidly across Instagram feeds and reignites one of fashion's most nostalgic eras for a new generation of trendsetters.

The look, built around cuffed blue denim jackets and jeans, oversized belts and touches of fringe, has become the go-to street-style uniform for editors, influencers and everyday shoppers alike, signaling a broader shift toward relaxed, retro-rooted silhouettes this fall.

Fashion insiders say the appeal lies in how effortlessly the style blends comfort with attitude.

Soft suede jackets and vests are being paired with wide, oversized belts cinched at the waist, giving relaxed tailoring a sharper, more defined shape. Cuffed denim on both jackets and jeans adds a distinctly Western edge, evoking the rugged glamour of decades past while feeling fresh for today.

History of Suede fashion:

Suede is a type of leather with a soft, brushed surface. Unlike shiny leather, it has a matte, velvety texture, which gives clothing and accessories a softer, more luxurious and sometimes vintage appearance. Suede was already appearing in fashion by the late 19th century. By the 1890s, suede was being used in footwear, including fashionable women's shoes.

During the early 1900s, leather and suede were associated with shoes, gloves, bags and practical clothing accessories. As fashion became increasingly modern during the 20th century, suede gradually moved beyond accessories and became a material for complete garments.

The 1990s did not simply copy 1970s suede fashion. Instead, designers and young people reinterpreted it through the minimalist, grunge and streetwear aesthetics of the decade.

In the early 1990s, fashion moved away from the highly polished and corporate appearance associated with the 1980s. Designers started looking for materials and techniques that felt more natural, handmade and authentic.

The Victoria and Albert Museum notes that patchwork using materials including leather and suede resurfaced strongly in the early 1990s as part of a reaction against the slick corporate style of the previous decade.

Fringe detailing, once a niche throwback, is now popping up on bags, jackets and boots, reinforcing the frontier-inspired mood sweeping runways and street style alike.

SuedeTrend:

Industry watchers point to social media as the driving force behind the trend's rapid spread. Instagram has become the primary runway for this Western-meets-retro aesthetic, with street-style photographers and content creators amplifying the look outside NYFW venues in real time.

As soon as a look is posted, it's remixed, reposted and reinterpreted,turning a single street-style moment; into a full-blown fashion movement within days. The result shows that a style once confined to vintage racks is now front and center, proving that decades-old fashion staples can still command attention when styled with a modern twist. This isn't just a passing moment it's a full-circle fashion revival, and it shows no signs of slowing down.