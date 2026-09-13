Mahira Khan’s pregnancy announcement ignites celebration across Pakistani showbiz

Mahira Khan has since built one of Pakistan’s most recognizable acting careers.

Mahira Khan has sent Pakistani showbiz into a wave of celebration after the acclaimed actress announced on Sunday, Sept. 13, that she is expecting her second child, 17 years after welcoming her first son, Azlan.

The 41-year-old actress shared the surprise news on Instagram with a heartwarming photograph of herself cradling her visible baby bump while dressed in white and posing behind a sheer curtain. Her simple but emotional announcement quickly sparked a flood of love, congratulations and prayers from fans and fellow celebrities.

Mahira Khan captioned the post, “We make plans and then there is Allah’s plan.”

Within minutes, fans began flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages, sending the actress an outpouring of love and turning her announcement into a major talking point across Pakistani social media.

One fan wrote, “The best plans are the ones we do not make ourselves but that are planned by the Divine. Many congratulations to you both and your families.

A follower also congratulated Mahira Khan and her husband, Salim Karim, writing, “Congratulations to you and Salim. My prayers and best wishes are with you both.” The announcement also heated up the showbiz scene as several celebrities rushed to share their happiness with the star.

Actress and model Nadia Hussain wrote, “Oh, MashaAllah, MashaAllah! Many congratulations, darling.”

Aiman Khan also reacted with a heartfelt “Congratulations” accompanied by multiple heart emojis. Yumna Zaidi shared an emotional message, writing, “And He is indeed the Best of Planners. MashaAllah! So, so happy for you two!".

Saboor Aly added, “His plans are always the ones we end up loving the most. Another excited fan could barely contain their reaction, writing, “OMG! I actually cannot believe this! My heart is so full. I’m so, so happy for you, Mahira. Wishing you all the love, happiness and blessings in the world.”

The pregnancy marks her second journey as Mahira Khan married businessman Salim Karim in a 2023 ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari. The couple welcomed their son, Azlan Askari, in 2009 before ending their marriage in 2015.

Mahira Khan has since built one of Pakistan’s most recognizable acting careers, rising from television to become a major name in the country’s entertainment industry.

She shot to widespread fame with the hit drama “Humsafar,” in which she starred opposite Fawad Khan. Her performances in projects including “Sadqay Tumhare,” “Bin Roye,” “Verna” and “Superstar” further established her as one of Pakistan’s leading actresses.

Known for her graceful screen presence, elegant style and understated charm, Mahira Khan has remained one of Pakistan’s most admired entertainment figures. Her fans frequently praise her for combining a polished public image with a warm and relatable personality.

While the actress has not shared additional details about her pregnancy, the announcement has already sparked widespread excitement, with fans and celebrities sending prayers, love and congratulations to Mahira Khan and Salim Karim.