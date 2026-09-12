Saturday, September 12, 2026
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6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights

6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic

Java is Indonesia’s most populous island and a major geographic and economic center of the country.

Web Desk September 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java

JAVA: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Indonesia’s Java Island early Saturday, sending tremors through nearby areas and frightening residents, according to the German ​Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake hit at a depth of about 358.6 kilometers (223 miles), the USGS said. The deep quake reduced the likelihood of severe surface damage, although authorities continued to assess its possible effects.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or major property damage following the earthquake. Local authorities and emergency agencies were monitoring the situation and gathering information on any possible impact. Officials said further details would be released as assessments continue.

The latest tremor came a day after another earthquake struck the Banda Sea near Indonesia’s Maluku Islands. That earthquake occurred at a depth of about 143 kilometers (89 miles) and was not expected to generate a tsunami, according to Indonesia’s geophysics agency.

The earthquake was part of a deadly disaster that struck Cianjur, a town in Indonesia’s West Java province, in November 2022. The magnitude 5.6 quake caused widespread damage and left hundreds of people dead, while many others were injured or reported missing. Rescue teams continued searching damaged buildings and affected areas in the days after the earthquake.

Java is Indonesia’s most populous island and a major geographic and economic center of the country. Located between Sumatra and Bali, the island is home to more than half of Indonesia’s population and is known for its numerous volcanoes.

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