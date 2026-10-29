Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
29-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.85 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+1.75 PKR
Rs. 399.82/ltr
Headlines
England crush Sri Lanka’s chase After scoring 386-5 Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life New York bans AI Chatbot companions for minors under new law Christine Lagarde to step down as ECB president in February Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan England crush Sri Lanka’s chase After scoring 386-5 Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life New York bans AI Chatbot companions for minors under new law Christine Lagarde to step down as ECB president in February Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan

Prime Minister approves master plan expansions for Lahore, Karachi airports

Work is progressing rapidly on installing an automated border management system, known as E-Gates, at major airports.

Web Desk October 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved the expansion of Lahore and Karachi airports under their master plans and directed that the projects be completed within the stipulated timeframe.


The decision came during a meeting held in Islamabad under Sharif's chairmanship on improving services at Pakistani airports. The meeting was briefed on the expansion projects at Karachi and Lahore airports, the upgradation of various airports and ongoing development work by the Civil Aviation Authority across the country.


Officials presented the master plans for Lahore and Karachi airports, including planning and construction timelines for the expansions. Sharif directed that construction be completed in accordance with international standards and ordered authorities to ensure third-party validation of reforms to improve expansion projects and passenger travel facilities.


"Services of internationally renowned firms should be obtained to improve travel facilities at airports," Sharif said.


The meeting was informed that the runway expansion at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has been completed. Officials also said the Civil Aviation Authority has activated 14 airports over the past year to restore domestic flights.


Work is progressing rapidly on installing an automated border management system, known as E-Gates, at major airports, the meeting was told. Work is also underway on an air cargo village to make Karachi an air cargo hub.


The meeting was informed that a meet-and-greet service has begun at Islamabad Airport for passenger facilitation, and that the Federal Investigation Agency has established pre-departure desks at major airports to provide timely guidance to passengers.


Officials said the existing aviation institution in Hyderabad is being improved to become an international-standard aviation university, with work set to begin by February 2028.

Recommended

April rain breaks decades-old records across Sindh

April rain breaks decades-old records across Sindh
15 flights canceled from Karachi Airport due to poor weather

15 flights canceled from Karachi Airport due to poor weather
Emirates set to start major cargo business hub at Karachi airport

Emirates set to start major cargo business hub at Karachi airport
FIA foils human smuggling bid at Karachi Airport

FIA foils human smuggling bid at Karachi Airport
3 People Dies in Oil Tanker Explosion Near Karachi Airport

3 People Dies in Oil Tanker Explosion Near Karachi Airport
Karachi Airport secretly sold for $1.8 Billion? Details here

Karachi Airport secretly sold for $1.8 Billion? Details here
Loader vehicle crashes into parked cargo plane at Karachi Airport

Loader vehicle crashes into parked cargo plane at Karachi Airport
Rangers, police arrest two most-wanted suspects from Karachi

Rangers, police arrest two most-wanted suspects from Karachi
Flight operations at Karachi airport temporarily suspended

Flight operations at Karachi airport temporarily suspended
Hajj operation to begin from April 29

Hajj operation to begin from April 29
FIA arrests passenger with fake visa at Karachi airport

FIA arrests passenger with fake visa at Karachi airport
FIA Immigration foils human trafficking bid at Karachi airport

FIA Immigration foils human trafficking bid at Karachi airport