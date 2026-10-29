England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first, but England's openers capitalized on the opportunity, putting together a 163-run opening partnership.

LAHORE: England set Sri Lanka a target of 387 runs in the final league match of the tri-nation series at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.





Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first, but England's openers capitalized on the opportunity, putting together a 163-run opening partnership.





Tom Banton was the first to depart, scoring 74 runs.





England captain Harry Brook, who had scored a double century against Sri Lanka in his previous match, came in at No. 3 for the first time in his ODI career but failed to make a big contribution, scoring 44 runs.





Ben Duckett produced a career-best innings of 167 runs before being dismissed. He struck 24 fours but surprisingly did not hit a single six during his knock.





Will Jacks scored 30 runs, while Jordan Cox contributed 43 before being dismissed.





Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 21 as England finished their allotted 50 overs at 386-5.





The total is the highest ever scored in a one-day international at Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan previously held the record with 375 runs against Zimbabwe in 2025.





For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando took two wickets, while Eshan Malinga, Dasun Shanaka and Madushanka claimed one wicket each.