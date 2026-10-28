Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
28-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.19 PKR
Rs. 376.06/ltr
DIESEL
+2.25 PKR
Rs. 398.07/ltr
Headlines
Woman’s attempt to pet great white shark off Georgia coast ends in sudden scare Humayun Saeed calls for Pakistani OTT platform to expand global reach of dramas Prince Albert of Monaco’s cousin found dead in park Spain train crash death toll rises to 64, with 80 injured in collision Putin urges gas exporters to strengthen cooperation to stabilize global markets Ishaq Dar pushes regional peace, Gulf ties and EU export growth in diplomatic drive Flu cases rise in Karachi hospitals as H1N1 influenza spreads Sauron’s next move could change everything in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending Israel election results: Final tally expected October 30, official results November 4 Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07 Woman’s attempt to pet great white shark off Georgia coast ends in sudden scare Humayun Saeed calls for Pakistani OTT platform to expand global reach of dramas Prince Albert of Monaco’s cousin found dead in park Spain train crash death toll rises to 64, with 80 injured in collision Putin urges gas exporters to strengthen cooperation to stabilize global markets Ishaq Dar pushes regional peace, Gulf ties and EU export growth in diplomatic drive Flu cases rise in Karachi hospitals as H1N1 influenza spreads Sauron’s next move could change everything in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending Israel election results: Final tally expected October 30, official results November 4 Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07

Prince Albert of Monaco’s cousin found dead in park

Monaco prosecutor Stéphane Thibault told Monaco Matin that the individual was, at this stage, only a suspect or witness, and that the circumstances surrounding the death remained under investigation.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MONACO: Antoine de Massy, a 29-year-old relative of Monaco’s royal family and cousin once removed of Prince Albert II, was found dead in a park in the Larvotto district, prompting police to detain a man for questioning.


Local media reported that the man was Ukrainian. However, Monaco prosecutor Stéphane Thibault told Monaco Matin that the individual was, at this stage, only a suspect or witness, and that the circumstances surrounding the death remained under investigation.


Thibault said authorities had not ruled out the possibility of an accident.


According to local reports, Antoine’s family contacted police after he failed to attend a family lunch on Sunday. Some media outlets reported that he had been seen leaving a nightclub with the man in the early hours of the morning.


A post-mortem examination is underway to establish the cause of death.


Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Express Condolences

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene expressed sadness over the death of their royal relative, who was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of the late Prince Rainier III.


In a statement, the princely couple said they were saddened to learn of Antoine’s death and extended their sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.


They also highlighted his passion for tennis and his connection to the sporting heritage of Monaco.


Who Was Antoine de Massy?


Antoine was the son of Christian de Massy, a sportsman, and Cécile Gelabale. His family ties made him a cousin once removed of Prince Albert II, who became Monaco’s sovereign prince in 2005.


Antoine studied international relations and affairs at Florida International University in Miami before developing a technology startup application.


A keen tennis player, he moved to Florida with his father to pursue the sport and had spoken about his ambition to reach the top of the professional game.


He cited Novak Djokovic as his tennis hero, praising the Serbian player’s sense of humor on the court.


Antoine had once said he hoped to become the world’s top-ranked tennis player, adding that reaching the top 20 would also be a significant achievement.


Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Recommended

King Charles gets royal protection as buzzing wasp sparks palace scare

King Charles gets royal protection as buzzing wasp sparks palace scare
Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes

Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes
Royal family pays emotional tribute to victims of Aberfan disaster

Royal family pays emotional tribute to victims of Aberfan disaster
Harry and Meghan return to royal-style appearances in England as they rebuild their brand

Harry and Meghan return to royal-style appearances in England as they rebuild their brand
Princess Anne leads William and Kate in UK royal popularity survey

Princess Anne leads William and Kate in UK royal popularity survey
King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion

King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion
Duchess Sophie moved to tears at emotional remembrance ceremony

Duchess Sophie moved to tears at emotional remembrance ceremony
Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace
Earl Spencer’s new book sparks fresh royal family tensions

Earl Spencer’s new book sparks fresh royal family tensions
‘Money Heist’ comes to life as Queen Nazli’s 673-diamond necklace stolen

‘Money Heist’ comes to life as Queen Nazli’s 673-diamond necklace stolen
Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London

Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London
Prince Harry, Meghan honor 9/11 first responders on 25th anniversary

Prince Harry, Meghan honor 9/11 first responders on 25th anniversary