Punjab eyes Lahore-Barcelona 'sister-city' link amid push for Spanish cooperation

Maryam Nawaz expressed interest in Barcelona's experience in urban planning.

LAHORE: Punjab is exploring the possibility of establishing a sister-city relationship between Lahore and Barcelona as part of a broader effort to strengthen cooperation with Spain.





The proposal was discussed on Saturday, Oct. 3, during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Spanish Ambassador Carlos Aragon Gil de la Serna in Lahore. The talks covered trade, business, culture, sports, climate-related challenges and urban development.

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Maryam Nawaz expressed interest in Barcelona's experience in urban planning, especially its approach to making roads and public spaces more accessible and people-friendly. She also said Punjab wants to learn from Spain's experience in dealing with climate change and smog.





The possible Lahore-Barcelona partnership would add to Lahore's existing relationship with a Spanish city. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says Lahore and Córdoba have been sister cities since 1968. Córdoba has also named a street after Pakistan's national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and a roundabout after Lahore.





Football was another key part of the discussions. Officials considered establishing a pilot football academy in Lahore with Spain's La Liga to train and develop local coaches and players.





The proposal could create opportunities for Pakistani football coaches and young players to gain exposure to Spanish training methods and expertise.





Trade and investment were also central to the meeting. The two sides considered creating a Punjab-Spain Business Council to strengthen commercial ties and build stronger connections.





Pakistan's Foreign Ministry currently puts bilateral trade with Spain at about $1.6 billion. Pakistani exports to Spain are listed at around $1.5 billion, while imports are about $214.08 million.





Pakistan is also seeking to expand exports beyond traditional products, including textiles, into areas such as agro-food products, minerals and information technology services.





The meeting also focused on environmental challenges. Maryam Nawaz proposed creating a joint working group to address issues including forest fires, air pollution and heat waves. She said Punjab wants to benefit from Spain's experience in dealing with climate-related challenges and smog.





Cultural and artistic cooperation between Punjab and Spain was also discussed. Maryam Nawaz invited the Spanish ambassador and Spanish business delegations to visit Lahore and Sialkot and said trade and cultural delegations from Spain would be welcomed in Punjab.





Maryam Nawaz also welcomed Spain's recognition of the State of Palestine and praised the Spanish government's decision.

The Spanish ambassador thanked the chief minister for the warm reception and expressed interest in expanding cooperation as well.