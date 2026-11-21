Security forces kill 15 militants in Balochistan operations

The sources said five militants were killed in one operation, while another 10 were eliminated during a separate action.

QUETTA: Security forces have killed 15 militants in two operations in Balochistan’s Mastung district under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, according to security sources.





The sources said five militants were killed in one operation, while another 10 were eliminated during a separate action.





Several militant hideouts were destroyed during the operations, and a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, the sources said.





They added that security forces had cleared the areas of Killi Pasand Khan, Musa Khan, Khorasani and Kaftari of militants.





Security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorism from Balochistan, the sources said, adding that operations would continue until the last militant was eliminated.