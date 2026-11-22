PM Shehbaz Sharif set for three-day Russia visit on November 30

Both sides will explore ways to increase trade and economic cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Iran to attend the 18th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit as well.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Russia from November 30 for three days to strengthen bilateral ties, expand economic cooperation and discuss key regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, officials said.





According to reports, Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Moscow at Putin’s invitation. The visit is expected to include an important meeting between the two leaders to discuss cooperation in several key sectors.





The talks are expected to cover trade, investment, energy, defense and regional developments. Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to invite Putin to visit Pakistan next year.





Both sides will explore ways to increase trade and economic cooperation, with discussions focusing on oil and gas, energy projects, industrial development and the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.





The two countries are also expected to discuss banking and commercial payment challenges that have affected bilateral trade, along with possible measures to make financial transactions easier.





After completing his visit to Russia, Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Iran to attend the 18th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, which is scheduled to begin on December 3.