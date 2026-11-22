Misbah Arshad showcases Pakistan’s Markhor at 75th Miss Universe costume show

The costume presentation offered an opportunity to introduce Pakistan’s wildlife heritage to an international audience.

PUERTO RICO: Pakistan’s national animal took center stage on the international fashion platform as Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 Misbah Arshad showcased a Markhor-inspired national costume during the 75th Miss Universe competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, highlighting the country’s cultural heritage, wildlife and spirit through fashion.





Misbah Arshad presented the specially designed outfit in a segment where contestants from around the world displayed traditional attire inspired by their countries’ cultures, national symbols and identities.

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Inspired by the Markhor, Pakistan’s national animal, the costume paid tribute to the mountain goat known for its distinctive spiral-shaped horns and its natural habitat in the country’s mountainous regions.





Beyond its striking appearance, the Markhor carries a deeper message of resilience and survival. Once threatened by trophy hunting and environmental changes, the animal has made a remarkable comeback through conservation efforts and community involvement.





The costume presentation offered an opportunity to introduce Pakistan’s wildlife heritage to an international audience while celebrating the country's identity through creative fashion.





Social media users praise Pakistan’s cultural representation:





The presentation quickly attracted attention on social media, with users praising Misbah Arshad’s outfit, its design and her effort to represent Pakistan on an international platform.

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Several users described the costume as beautiful, gorgeous and striking, while others applauded the way it brought the country’s national animal into the global fashion spotlight.





The performance also sparked expressions of national pride, with social media users appreciating the decision to showcase an animal that represents Pakistan’s strength, resilience and natural heritage.





Who is Misbah Arshad?





Born in Lahore, Misbah Arshad is a Pakistani beauty pageant titleholder and model who previously lived in Islamabad. She is currently based in Munich, Germany, and studied psychology at the University of Hagen.

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Misbah Arshad entered the international pageant scene after winning Miss Pakistan World 2023. She subsequently represented Pakistan at Miss Aura International 2023 in Turkey and Miss International 2023 in Japan.





She also competed at Miss Supranational 2024 in Poland, gaining further experience on international beauty pageant platforms.

Her appearance at Miss Universe 2026 marks another opportunity to represent Pakistan on one of the world's most recognized beauty pageant stages.





The 75th Miss Universe competition has brought together contestants from more than 100 countries and territories. The grand finale is scheduled for Nov. 24 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.