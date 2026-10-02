Security forces kill seven militants in North Waziristan

Security sources say militant hideouts were destroyed during an intelligence-based operation in the district.

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed seven militants in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on Friday, according to security sources, as authorities continue operations against militant groups in the region.





The operation was conducted in the district’s North Waziristan area after intelligence indicated the presence of militants linked by security sources to Fitna al-Khawarij. The sources said the militants’ hideouts were destroyed during the operation.





Security forces remain committed to countering terrorism and restoring lasting peace under the government’s Azm-e-Istehkam framework, the sources said.





The operation came a day after security forces reportedly killed six militants in Kachhi district of Balochistan. According to security sources, the militants, associated with Fitna al-Hindustan, were targeted with quadcopters in the Sani area under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.





Pakistan has faced an increase in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with cross-border militancy remaining a major security concern.





Data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies showed that 225 militant attacks were recorded across Pakistan in September 2026, compared with 199 in August. The figure represented a 13% increase and the highest monthly total in 12 years.





Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent militant groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan. Afghan authorities have disputed Pakistan’s allegations regarding militant activity from their soil.





Despite multiple rounds of talks and ceasefire efforts, the two countries have yet to resolve their differences over cross-border militancy.