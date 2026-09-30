Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.49 PKR
Rs. 387.54/ltr
DIESEL
-2.73 PKR
Rs. 402.24/ltr
Headlines
Etihad Rail opens UAE’s new passenger link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Etihad Rail opens UAE’s new passenger link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

FBR to seal businesses not linked to monitoring system

The FBR has issued a notification amending the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, allowing action against registered businesses.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to seal registered business premises that fail to connect with its electronic monitoring system.

The FBR has issued a notification amending the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, allowing action against registered businesses that do not comply with the monitoring requirements.

Under the amended rules, businesses will be required to install production monitoring, video surveillance or a Digital Eye system and connect it with the FBR's monitoring system.

According to the notification, police assistance may be sought when necessary to seal a business premises. A commissioner of Inland Revenue can initiate proceedings based on a report submitted by an assistant commissioner or an officer of a higher rank.

The commissioner will conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the chief commissioner, who will issue a written order on whether the business should be sealed. The entire premises or a specific portion of it may be sealed.

The business owner must be provided with a copy of the sealing order before the action is taken.

The FBR said the premises will remain sealed until the monitoring system is connected to its system. To have the premises reopened, the business owner will have to pay the prescribed penalty and install the required monitoring system.

An FBR technical team will be present during installation of the system. After installation, the commissioner will issue a certificate within three days.

The notification also allows the scope of electronic monitoring rules to be extended to additional businesses and manufacturers.

Recommended

FBR sets up faceless tax audit, assessment center in Islamabad

FBR sets up faceless tax audit, assessment center in Islamabad

APTMA praises FBR action against fabric import misdeclaration under EFS

APTMA praises FBR action against fabric import misdeclaration under EFS
FBR extends deadline for sales tax and federal excise returns till Sep 25

FBR extends deadline for sales tax and federal excise returns till Sep 25
FBR plans automated penalty system for overstayed cargo

FBR plans automated penalty system for overstayed cargo
FBR issues strict conditions for 1% sales tax on coal for power producers

FBR issues strict conditions for 1% sales tax on coal for power producers
FBR projects Rs14.5 trillion tax revenue for FY 2026-27

FBR projects Rs14.5 trillion tax revenue for FY 2026-27
Pakistan proposes 5% withholding tax on social media income in Finance Bill 2026

Pakistan proposes 5% withholding tax on social media income in Finance Bill 2026
Pakistan proposes new marine bunkering rules to modernize fuel operations at major ports

Pakistan proposes new marine bunkering rules to modernize fuel operations at major ports
Pakistan economy grows 3.7% in FY26 amid fiscal consolidation

Pakistan economy grows 3.7% in FY26 amid fiscal consolidation
Broadening Pakistan's tax base requires incentives, not just enforcement

Broadening Pakistan's tax base requires incentives, not just enforcement
FBR misses 11-month tax target as revenue shortfall reaches Rs869b

FBR misses 11-month tax target as revenue shortfall reaches Rs869b
Pakistan achieves 13 out of 17 IMF targets

Pakistan achieves 13 out of 17 IMF targets