Security forces intensify counterterrorism operations in KP, Balochistan

Four militants were killed in separate operations, while another died after an explosive device detonated prematurely in Tank.

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed four militants in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Wednesday, while another militant was killed when an explosive device he was carrying detonated prematurely in Tank, security sources said.





Three militants identified as members of Fitna al-Khawarij were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, according to security sources.

The operation led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons and ammunition, while militant hideouts were also destroyed, the sources said.





In Balochistan, security forces conducted an operation under Radd-ul-Fitna 3 near Mal Madarsa in Surab district after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants between Mal Madarsa and Bategu.





One militant identified as a member of Fitna al-Hindustan was killed in an exchange of fire, while another escaped, according to the sources.





Weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from the slain militant, the sources said.





Separately, in Tank, a militant linked to Fitna al-Khawarij was killed when an explosive device he was carrying detonated prematurely while he was traveling toward a patwar office.





The militant was allegedly attempting to target the government office over an extortion-related dispute, the sources said.





The explosion damaged two houses adjoining the patwar office and caused parts of their walls to collapse, according to the sources.





The latest operations come amid intensified counterterrorism efforts in Balochistan and KP, where militant violence remains concentrated.





On Sept. 27, the Inter-Services Public Relations said more than 70 militants had been killed during security operations across Balochistan over four days. The military said the operations included a major action in the Shaban area, followed by a clearance operation, as well as operations in Nushki and Mand.





On Sept. 29, security sources said seven militants were killed in separate operations in KP and Balochistan. Five Fitna al-Khawarij militants were killed in Bara, while two Fitna al-Hindustan militants were killed in the Nokcha area of Balochistan, according to the sources.





Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, while militant hideouts were destroyed during the Bara operation.

The latest developments come against a backdrop of continued militant violence in the two provinces.





According to the Center for Research and Security Studies, KP and Balochistan accounted for nearly 96% of Pakistan’s violence-linked fatalities during the second quarter of 2026. The report recorded 774 violence-linked deaths nationwide, including 475 in KP and 265 in Balochistan.





KP recorded 151 violent incidents during the quarter, the highest among the provinces, while Balochistan reported 94, according to the CRSS report.