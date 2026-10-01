The little girl who slept with treasures for 1,400 years

Li Jingxun’s untouched tomb reveals a palace-shaped sarcophagus and more than 230 artifacts linked to Sui-era wealth, craftsmanship and Silk Road trade.

BEIJING: A nine-year-old girl who died more than 1,400 years ago is at the center of a remarkable archaeological mystery, after her untouched tomb revealed a palace-shaped sarcophagus and more than 230 lavish burial artifacts.





Li Jingxun’s tomb was discovered in 1957 during construction work in Liangjiazhuang, west of Xi’an. The artifacts are now featured in the National Museum of China’s exhibition “Li Jingxun and Her Era,” which runs through Oct. 8 in Beijing.





The discovery was extraordinary not only because of the wealth buried with the child but also because the tomb had escaped looting for centuries. Its 1.9-meter-long stone sarcophagus was carved to resemble a miniature palace, complete with a traditional Chinese hip-and-gable roof.





The front featured three bays and a closed gate, while carvings of female attendants decorated both sides. Four characters engraved on the cover read “开者即死,” meaning “Whoever opens this shall die immediately.”





The tomb’s hidden location inside a royal nunnery, along with its discreet entrance, likely helped protect it from grave robbers for more than 1,300 years.





A child from a powerful family





Li Jingxun was born in 600 during the Sui dynasty, a period when powerful aristocratic families played a major role in China’s political life.





Her father, Li Min, belonged to the influential Li clan of Longxi, one of the elite families associated with the Guan-Long Group. The group brought together powerful Han and non-Han military and aristocratic families from the Guanzhong and Longxi regions.





Through political marriages and family alliances, these families became closely connected to the ruling houses of the Northern Zhou, Sui and later Tang dynasties.





Li Jingxun’s maternal family had an equally remarkable history. Her grandmother, Yang Lihua, became empress of the Northern Zhou at a young age. After her husband died, she became empress dowager while her father, Yang Jian, consolidated power.





In 581, Yang Jian forced the young Northern Zhou emperor to abdicate and established the Sui dynasty.

Yang Lihua subsequently became a princess of the new dynasty. She remained deeply attached to her only daughter, Yuwen Eying, and personally selected Li Min as her daughter’s husband.





The couple had four daughters, with Li Jingxun as the youngest.





A beloved granddaughter





Li Jingxun’s courtesy name was Xiaohai, literally meaning “child.” In traditional Chinese society, courtesy names were generally given when people reached adulthood, making the simple name an indication of the affection surrounding her.





Her epitaph describes her as intelligent and well-behaved from an early age. She was raised in the palace by her grandmother, Yang Lihua, and appears to have held a special place within the family.





In the summer of 608, Li Jingxun suddenly fell ill while accompanying her grandmother to Fenyuan Palace in what is now Ningwu, Shanxi province.

She died at just nine years old.





Her death deeply affected Yang Lihua. Emperor Yang of Sui ordered court mourning measures and issued instructions for the child’s remains to be escorted back to the capital.





Her subsequent burial was far more elaborate than normally expected for a child.





Traditional Chinese funerary customs generally called for children to receive simpler burials. Li Jingxun’s funeral was markedly different.





She was buried in a high-status tomb at Wanshan Nunnery in Daxing, the Sui capital that is now Xi’an. During the Sui and Tang periods, burials inside the capital were generally restricted, with even aristocrats commonly laid to rest outside the city.





The nunnery had a special connection to the former Northern Zhou royal family. It served as a residence for women of the old court, including former empresses, consorts and palace women who had become Buddhist nuns.





Li Jingxun’s family ties may help explain why she was buried there. Her grandmother’s strong Buddhist faith may also have influenced the choice.

The more than 230 artifacts recovered from the tomb provide a rare look at Sui-era craftsmanship, technology and international trade.





Among the most striking objects is a delicate gold hairpin decorated with a tiny “fluttering moth.” The ornament was made from thin sheets of gold shaped into flowers, lotus leaves and stems, with the moth formed from twisted gold wire.





The intricate design represents a highly sophisticated level of Sui goldwork and is considered the earliest known example of a gold-wire-inlaid moth ornament.

Another exceptional find is a 43-centimeter-long gold necklace weighing 91.25 grams. It contains 28 gold beads, pearls and gemstones, including lapis lazuli from Afghanistan and other materials associated with Central Asia.





Its combination of Chinese and Persian-style craftsmanship reflects the cultural exchanges taking place along the Silk Road during the Sui period.





The tomb also contained a white-glazed twin vase and 24 pieces of glassware. Some used high-lead glass techniques associated with earlier Chinese traditions, while others were made from soda-lime glass using blowing techniques introduced from Central Asia.





Together, the objects provide evidence of technological and cultural exchange between China and regions farther west.



