Sindh reports more than 4mn girls out of school

The report was presented to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah by Rajveer Singh Sodha.

KARACHI: More than 4.08 million girls are out of school in Sindh, highlighting a persistent gender gap in education, according to the province's first Gender Parity Report.

The report was presented to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah by Rajveer Singh Sodha, special assistant to the chief minister for human rights, according to a government spokesperson.

Shah has decided to introduce reforms aimed at improving gender equality in Sindh and stressed the need to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls.

The chief minister said gender equality was an important part of the Sindh government's development agenda and that the Gender Parity Report would help guide policymaking and resource allocation.

According to the report, the literacy rate is 68% among men and 47% among women in Sindh. The female literacy rate in rural Sindh is significantly lower at 27.52%.