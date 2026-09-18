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Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Kohat police lines blast leaves 15 dead, 50 injured China presses Iran to rein In Houthis as Saudi Arabia seeks Beijing's help Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Kohat police lines blast leaves 15 dead, 50 injured China presses Iran to rein In Houthis as Saudi Arabia seeks Beijing's help Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre

Maryam Nawaz showed particular interest in an electric ambulance and also inspected a Suzuki model powered by biogas.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show'

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday, Sept. 18, opened the three-day Pakistan International Auto Show 2026 at the Lahore Expo Centre, bringing together local and international automotive companies to showcase new vehicles, electric mobility and locally made auto parts.


During her visit, Maryam met representatives and industrialists from the automotive sector and highlighted the industry's role in supporting economic activity, investment and employment.


Representatives of the electric vehicle industry praised the Punjab government's Green Taxi and Chief Minister Bike Schemes, describing them as initiatives supporting the growth of electric mobility.

Tractor manufacturers also welcomed the Green Tractor Scheme, saying it has supported local production and strengthened the country's tractor manufacturing sector. Maryam Nawaz toured several exhibition stalls, where she viewed electric vehicles, cars, motorcycles, generators and other automotive products.


She showed particular interest in an electric ambulance and also inspected a Suzuki model powered by biogas. She also spoke with foreign experts and representatives at Honda, Suzuki and other stalls and asked about the products and technologies on display. She also praised locally manufactured products showcased at the event.


PAAPAM Chairman Usman Aslam Malik, Chief Organizer Syed Nabeel Hashmi and other officials briefed Maryam during her visit. The Pakistan International Auto Show 2026 is being held across four halls of the Expo Centre. The event features automotive manufacturers, parts producers, technology companies and other industry participants from Pakistan and abroad.


The official event website lists the show as running from Sept. 18-20. Major brands participating in the show include Suzuki, Kia, GAC, Chery, Sazgar, BYD, G-Tour, Hyundai and Honda, with displays ranging from conventional cars and motorcycles to electric and semi-electric vehicles and locally manufactured auto components.


Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan's automotive industry plays an important role in industrial development, investment and job creation. She said the Punjab government would continue supporting local production, investment, technology and innovation that can help to strengthen business connections, attract investment and encourage technology transfer within Pakistan's automotive sector.

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