Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre

Maryam Nawaz showed particular interest in an electric ambulance and also inspected a Suzuki model powered by biogas.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday, Sept. 18, opened the three-day Pakistan International Auto Show 2026 at the Lahore Expo Centre, bringing together local and international automotive companies to showcase new vehicles, electric mobility and locally made auto parts.





During her visit, Maryam met representatives and industrialists from the automotive sector and highlighted the industry's role in supporting economic activity, investment and employment.





Representatives of the electric vehicle industry praised the Punjab government's Green Taxi and Chief Minister Bike Schemes, describing them as initiatives supporting the growth of electric mobility.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Tractor manufacturers also welcomed the Green Tractor Scheme, saying it has supported local production and strengthened the country's tractor manufacturing sector. Maryam Nawaz toured several exhibition stalls, where she viewed electric vehicles, cars, motorcycles, generators and other automotive products.





She showed particular interest in an electric ambulance and also inspected a Suzuki model powered by biogas. She also spoke with foreign experts and representatives at Honda, Suzuki and other stalls and asked about the products and technologies on display. She also praised locally manufactured products showcased at the event.





PAAPAM Chairman Usman Aslam Malik, Chief Organizer Syed Nabeel Hashmi and other officials briefed Maryam during her visit. The Pakistan International Auto Show 2026 is being held across four halls of the Expo Centre. The event features automotive manufacturers, parts producers, technology companies and other industry participants from Pakistan and abroad.





The official event website lists the show as running from Sept. 18-20. Major brands participating in the show include Suzuki, Kia, GAC, Chery, Sazgar, BYD, G-Tour, Hyundai and Honda, with displays ranging from conventional cars and motorcycles to electric and semi-electric vehicles and locally manufactured auto components.





Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan's automotive industry plays an important role in industrial development, investment and job creation. She said the Punjab government would continue supporting local production, investment, technology and innovation that can help to strengthen business connections, attract investment and encourage technology transfer within Pakistan's automotive sector.