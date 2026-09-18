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BLACKPINK’s Rosé releases new single “New Trick” Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package 10 militants killed in KP operations, 6 soldiers martyred Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use BLACKPINK’s Rosé releases new single “New Trick” Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package 10 militants killed in KP operations, 6 soldiers martyred Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use

Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP

Putin said Russia has been seeing oil prices rise on global markets and that he expects oil and gas revenues to increase in the coming months.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the country's federal budget deficit is projected to be around 2% of gross domestic product in 2027, citing a conservative estimate for oil prices.

"According to preliminary estimates ... the federal budget deficit is expected to be around 2%. This is based on a very conservative oil price assumption ... of about $50 per barrel," Putin said at a government meeting on economic issues.

Putin said Russia has been seeing oil prices rise on global markets and that he expects oil and gas revenues to increase in the coming months. He said the additional energy revenue would allow the government to replenish the National Wealth Fund, which serves as a financial buffer for the state.

Putin also said Russia's economy is expected to grow by up to 1% in 2026.

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