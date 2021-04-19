Ayeza Khan Is Thankful For 8.6 Million Followers On Instagram

Adsense 300×250

Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram as the actress has gained 8.9 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

The Mere Pass Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram to thank her fans and followers for always believing in her.

Ayeza Khan is considered one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The diva has appeared in various popular drama serials including Do Qadam Door Thay, Yaariyan, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Tum Kon Piya, and others. Her drama serial ‘Mere pas tum ho’ was a major hit.

On the other hand, Aiman Khan remains the second most followed Pakistani celebrity with 8.3 followers on Instgram.