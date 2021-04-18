Adsense 970×250

Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat: The Masterpiece by Atif Aslam Crosses Over 2.1M YouTube Views

Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat, Atif Aslam’s soulful rendition of the famed naat of Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan has shattered YouTube records with over 2.1 million views within 24 hours.

In the blessed month of Ramadan, Atif Aslam appeared with a magnificent gift for all Muslims as he presented a heartfelt version of Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat.

Recited with reverence and dedication, the beautiful video begins with the title Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat along with NAAT E RASOOL E MAQBOOL written in white colour to complement the video’s overall theme.

Along with the singer, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery, too, took part in the recitation. All of them were seen standing with their hands respectfully folded.

However, soon after its release, many took to social media and praised Aslam for his beautiful take on the popular naat.

Back in 2015, Atif Aslam had presented a masterpiece of  Maqbool Ahmed Sabri and Ghulam Fareed Sabri’d famous kalam Tajdar-e-Haram for Coke Studio.

Later, in 2019, the 38-year-old acclaimed singer took on the rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous hamd, Wohi Khuda Hai.

After receiving immense appreciation and praise, the father of two had performed in a special track released by Coke Studio, reciting the 99 names of Allah.

Atif Aslam’s mesmerizing voice was the major reason which made the track worth to listen. Fans all over the world had fallen in love with his tremendous recitation of Asma-ul-Husna.

 

