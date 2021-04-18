Adsense 970×250

Pakistani actress gets permanent residency in Saudi Arabia

19th Apr, 2021. 12:35 am
Zara Albalushi
Zara Albalushi, a Pakistani actress has received permanent residency in Saudi Arabia.

The 39-year-old actress was born in Riyadh, got an education from Saudi schools, and speaks fluent Arabic. The actress shared a photo of her Premium Residency Card (PRC) on her social media account.

She obtained the residency permit through a program launched in 2019 by the Kingdom under which eligible people could apply for residency without by sponsored by a Saudi national.

 

In her tweet, Albalushi said,

“Thanks for the trust and for granting me a distinguished residence. My happiness is beyond description. Living and investment in Saudi Arabia; I want to live and die in it.”

It should be mentioned here that Albalushi has been working in Saudi’s entertainment industry since 2010.

“I have derived all my talent from the country and now today, and with the continuous developments in Saudi Arabia … under the leadership of the young prince, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — may God protect him — I can say it is my home forever,” she said.

