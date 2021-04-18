Adsense 970×250

This company sells colorful coffins to lighten moods at funerals

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 09:31 pm
In New Zealand, a company called “Dying Art” is gaining popularity for its beautiful and elegant coffins that can fill the last rites of the deceased with joy.

The Auckland-based company is owned by a man named Ross Hall, who says that a person’s last rites are a source of pain and suffering, in the same way, we try to eliminate the impression of sadness in some of these interesting and separate rituals. There is nothing wrong with that.

The body was laid to rest in a large, creamy donut-shaped coffin at one of the last rites, which went viral on social media the other day, and everyone present could not help but laugh at the funeral.

Interestingly, the deceased had made the coffin “on order” in his own life because he had reached the last stage of cancer and the doctors had lost hopes.

The Ross Hall showroom features a variety of “designer coffins” for customers, including dairy country chocolates, Lego toys and Star Trek, colorful flower boats, fire trucks, and Egyptian mummy-themed coffins. There is also the facility to make a coffin according to your favorite theme.

About these coffins, Ross Hall said, they are all made from environmentally friendly and biodegradable materials that melt into the ground a few months after being buried in the ground.

Unlike in the East, the work of “designer coffins” is done not as a reward, but as a regular business.

Although the minimum cost of such a coffin can be around N 25 2,500 (approximately PKR 1.5 million), given the nature and sophistication of the design, it is much more feasible.

Dying Art was established in 2003, to provide a personalized casket service as a means for family and friends to celebrate the life of their loved one. Over the years, we have received a great deal of positive feedback from family members to tell us how much their personalized caskets have changed the entire mood of the service.

