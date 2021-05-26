Sun To Align Directly Above The Holy Kaaba Tomorrow

Professor Javed Iqbal, director of the Institute of Space Science and Technology, has said that tomorrow the sun will rise just above the Kaaba.

According to the director of the Institute of Space Science and Technology, the sun will be directly above the Kaaba at 2:18 pm tomorrow, while the sun will be at 90 degrees tomorrow at 2:18 pm.

He said that when the sun rises, the shadow of the Kaaba will disappear.

The Directorate of Space Science and Technology says the right direction for Africa, Europe, China, Russia and East Asia will be determined.