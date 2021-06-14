Double Click 728 x 90
Rawan Dweik Becomes First Female With Down Syndrome To memorize Holy Quran

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 01:36 pm
Rawan Dweik memorizes Holy Quran

Jordanian girl named Rawan Dweik has become the first female with down syndrome to memorize the Holy Quran.

Awatef Jaber, the mother of Rawan Dweik, revealed how her daughter managed to achieve this goal while having a special health condition.

“I am Rawan’s mother (her father is deceased) and I am proud.”

“I had 4 daughters and one son, and as a result of my son’s begging as he was alone and he was asking me for a brother, when I thought about that, Rawan came to me. Praise be to God, she is a gift from the Lord of the worlds; To increase my pride and honour,” she added.

“When I gave birth to her and learned that she suffers from Down syndrome, and like any mother, I felt sad and upset, but I loved her very much, and I swore to God that I would teach her to read the Qur’an, and if my Lord wrote to memorize it, and honoured me also by preserving it.”

She explained, “Rawan was very smart, and when she felt her intelligence and intelligence, she began to teach her the shortest of the surahs, and she memorized very quickly, so I enrolled her in school when she was 6 years old, and she excelled in it.”

“She studied to the seventh grade, and our Lord loved her with a sound pronunciation, which helped her to learn, but she refused school after that, and went down at her will, the mother added.

How Did Rawan Dweik Memorize The Holy Quran?

About the method of memorizing it, her mother said, “Rawan was memorizing through writing, and she memorized Surat al-Baqarah within a year and a half and took the full mark, and when she came out of the exam, she prostrated to God a prostration of thanks.”

“Rawan, throughout her memorization of Surat Al-Baqarah, dreamed that she was wearing a bride’s dress, and she told me that, and I told her, God willing, my mother will be in heaven, and when I memorized Surat Al-Baqarah, I decided to wear her a bride’s dress on the day of honour, and she fulfilled her dream,” she added.

“Rawan continued to memorize the Qur’an (at a regular pace) for 7 years, and she completed it on the 29th of the last Ramadan (2021), and when she memorized one, two or three parts, she was tested in them,” Awatef Jaber added.

