Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Attend Monaco’s Gala

Monaco’s most luxurious event was held as an outdoor charity concert.

The mother of two wore a full-length Prada ice blue satin ballgown with a flowery design.

Alicia Keys performed in front of Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, and 650 guests.

Advertisement

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco dressed to the nines for a family-themed banquet.

Princess Charlene’s pick for this year’s Red Cross Gala — the event that has historically marked the conclusion of Monaco’s social season — was simply royal after wearing a number of stunning gowns in recent months as she has returned to the public engagements.

The mother of two wore a full-length Prada ice blue satin ballgown with a flowery design softly embroidered with crystals. She accented her attire with a Van Cleef & Arpels Flying Butterfly necklace, keeping bling to a minimum.

Also Read Princess Charlene misses the Rose Ball making Prince Albert to go solo The absence of the Princess at one of the Principality's most significant...

Monaco’s most luxurious event was held as an outdoor charity concert, set up like a garden party in Monte-Carlo, for the second year in a row under its new post-coronavirus redesign.

In the midst of the epidemic, health measures necessitated a full rethinking of Monaco’s traditions. A ball with a dance performed in an enclosed space was still impossible last year, after its cancellation in 2020. Instead, organisers pitched an open-air performance with popular English artist Jamie Cullum.

Advertisement

Though a few raindrops threatened the lamp-lit Place du Casino, Alicia Keys took the stage on Monday for a performance in front of Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, and 650 guests, wearing a dazzling metallic silver and black harlequin patterned fitting bodysuit from Miu-Miu. Keys’ performance was her second significant royal appearance of the summer, following her appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration last month.

Albert’s father, Prince Rainier, founded the event in August 1948 as an exclusive ballroom gown and formal wear evening with a hotel dance orchestra, auctions, and a performance by European performer Maurice Chevalier. The subsequent editions may be described as “eclectically arranged,” with visitors delighted by a Christian Dior catwalk display one summer and French ballet star Zizi Jeanmaire the following.

“Until Grace,” one long ago attendee sniped, “it was an evening designed to stare at other people’s jewelry.”

Princess Charlene has also been a strong Red Cross supporter of the event, visiting workers in France and Italy on a regular basis and attending several functions on its behalf. And Monday evening marked the start of a new era for Charlene, who was appointed to the executive of Monaco’s Red Cross last September while recuperating in South Africa.

Also Read Beautiful “thank you” card sent to well-wishers by Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Recently, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. They...