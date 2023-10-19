Hasan Raheem, Momina Mustehsan, & Others Condemn Israel’s Brutal Airstrikes In Gaza

Hasan Raheem has not held back with his views on hospital bombing in Gaza.

Asim Azhar expressed outrage at the hospital bombing.

Iqra Aziz reshared a pro-Palestinian story which had her tagged.

Pakistani celebrities are using their social media platforms to stand for Palestine. While some have been continually sharing news from places devastated by Israeli attacks, others who had previously been silent are now speaking out.

Yumna Zaidi, a well-known actor, posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the slogan “Free Palestine.” She also posted a text-based Story in which she stated, “I stand with Palestine,” followed by “Gaza” and an emoji representing a drop of blood.

Along with Yumna, singer Asim Azhar stated on his Instagram Story, “If you bomb a hospital. And still claim to be the victim. Speechless.” He also used the hashtag “Free Palestine” Actor Adnan Malik tweeted a video of a hospital in Gaza being bombarded, writing, “Attacking hospitals now…”

Iqra Aziz reshared a Story that tagged her. The original Instagram Story stated, “A growing total of babies, toddlers and children have been killed so far. We have been seeing videos of traumatised parents but for a parent to raise a kid or kids in some cases and then see them get killed, how these parents must they have lost their purpose in life.”

The post which tagged Iqra Aziz along with others further added, “I see my closest friends raising kids and I have noticed how their whole world is around their babies. I may just be raising cats but I spend hours on them, kids are a lot more and it breaks my heart to see these numbers as each kid equates to two parents who have just lost their world.” In addition to this, Iqra also shared a post that read, “You don’t have to be a Muslim to stand with Palestine. You have to be a human.”

Singer Hasan Raheem, who has been open about his position on the topic, has not held back with his views. Hasan Raheem penned, “All the so-called woke f***s sitting ducks on the sideline and still silent on the genocide, I’m glad you’ve shown your true sides. Palestine bleeds and you’re all complicit.”

Hasan Raheem wrote in another post, “Israel is a satellite state created by the West to cause disorder in the Middle East. There’s no other probable justification for its existence.”

Momina Mustehsan, too, resorted to social media to express her feelings. “I appeal to the humanity of Egypt/Jordan to allow corridors of safe passage for at least the children. Children who can barely string a single sentence – how can they take sides in any conflict? How can they deserve collective punishment? I’ve grown up having faith in the United Nations to find a way to honour humanity. Please find it in you to be there for the children, if not all civilians. Let children be children.”

Momina, on the other hand, wrote a post on X that may have gotten her in trouble, which she addressed. “I grieve with my Jewish friends for the innocent lives lost. I grieve with Muslims and Christians of Palestine for countless lives taken daily, for decades. How many lives are enough? How much land is enough? Collective punishment of besieged and oppressed community is against humanity.”

I grieve with my Jewish friends for the innocent lives lost

I grieve with Muslims & Christians of Palestine for countless lives taken daily, for decades

How many lives are enough? How much land is enough?

She went on saying, “Wow never thought the condemnation of human killings gets Pakistani Twitter want to come for your life. I do not believe the state of Israel represents all Jews, just like I don’t believe the Indian government represents all Hindus, nor does the Pakistani government represent all Muslims.” She continued, “I believe in humanity and the preservation of human lives foremost overall state politics, all religions, all belief systems. If I haven’t been posting the same material on here that I’m posting on Instagram, doesn’t mean everyone has to come at me, abuse me and will for me to die.”

She stressed, “I oppose the policies and practices of the Israeli government. The people of Palestine have been oppressed, besieged and denied their human rights for decades. This genocide needs to stop. However, it brings me no joy to see civilian casualties, even on the side of the oppressor.” When asked, “Do your Jewish friends, grieve for Palestinians?” Momina replied, “They actually do, very much. They have been leading protests in New York, calling for an end to the genocide and asking the state of Israel to stop killing in their name.”

I OPPOSE the policies and practices of the Israeli government. The people of Palestine have been oppressed, besieged and denied their human rights for DECADES. This genocide needs to STOP.

However, it brings me NO joy to see civilian casualties even on the side of the oppressor. — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) October 18, 2023

In addition to these celebrities, Osman Khalid Butt, who has been active about this topic for a long time, has continued to support Palestine on X. The actor claimed, quoting a tweet that said, “Happening now in DC: the largest Jewish protest in solidarity with Palestinians in US history,” the actor said, “The tide is turning.”

