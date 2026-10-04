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Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis

Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look

Saba Qamar shared moments from her Dubai visit on Instagram.

Web Desk October 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Saba Qamar

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar turned heads during her latest Dubai visit, where her sophisticated new look and glamorous appearance sparked a wave of excitement among fans, with social media users flooding the comments with praise for her style, beauty and star power.


Saba Qamar shared moments from her Dubai visit on Instagram, thanking her fans for their love and for making the night special and unforgettable.

Dubai, thank you for all the love and for making last night so beautiful and unforgettable. Feeling truly blessed,” she wrote in her caption.

The actress stepped out in a modern black pantsuit that instantly caught attention. Her outfit featured a relaxed, structured blazer with strong shoulders, paired with a crisp white button-down shirt and wide-leg trousers that created a sleek, high-fashion silhouette.


But her makeup look was just as eye-catching. Saba Qamar went for a polished soft-glam style, featuring warm brown smoky eyes, neatly shaped brows and soft lashes that added definition without making the look too dramatic.


Her complexion had a smooth matte-to-satin finish, while subtle contouring and warm bronzer enhanced her cheekbones. She completed the look with a warm nude-brown lip, outlined with a slightly darker liner for a sophisticated finish.


The combination of sharp tailoring and understated glam gave Saba Qamar a powerful yet elegant look, quickly turning the actress into the center of attention among her Dubai fans.


The comments section soon filled with praise. One user wrote, “Serving diva energy.” Another fan called her “a proper personality,” while another simply wrote, “What a superstar,” praising the massive response she received in Dubai.


A fan who attended the event described the crowd as being on “another level” and said Dubai had given Qamar a huge welcome. Another admirer wrote, “The South Asian love is crazy. You’ve got a come back soon.”


Other fans called her their favorite and praised her as the “queen of acting,” while comments such as “Fire,” “Diva” and “My all-time favorite Saba G” continued to pour in.


With her sharp power suit, flawless soft-glam makeup and undeniable screen presence, Saba Qamar once again showed why her style moments continue to grab attention beyond Pakistan.

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