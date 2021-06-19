Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021 Live: Quetta Gladitors vs Karachi Kings Live Score – June 19

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 07:43 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021

PSL 2021: Defending champions Karachi Kings will go all-in when they take on former champions Quetta Gladiators in match number 29th of the sixth edition of the PSL today at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium.

Both teams have experienced a poor run in this PSL season so far. While Karachi Kings have managed to win just 4 out of the 9 matches, they are at 5th place in the points table.

Also checkPSL Points table 2021: Latest PSL 6 Points table (Pakistan Super League)

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Azam Khan, Abdul Nasir, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Aarish Ali Khan, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas

Quetta Gladitors vs Karachi Kings Live Score

The Kings had opted to bat first after winning the toss.

After 11 Overs75/3Quetta Gladiators
After 10 Overs72/2Quetta Gladiators
After 9 Overs62/2Quetta Gladiators
After 8 Overs51/2Quetta Gladiators
After 5 Overs32/1Quetta Gladiators
After 2nd Overs7/0Quetta Gladiators
After 1st Overs5/0Quetta Gladiators
--------Target: 177 --------
After 20 Overs176/7Karachi Kings

Latest Tweets:

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

38 mins ago
PSL 2021: Teams That Are Likely To Qualify For The Play-Offs

Lahore Qalandars, who were at one time looked set to participate in...
danish aziz
52 mins ago
PSL 2021: Who is the latest PSL sensation Danish Aziz?

Danish Aziz has made some interesting headlines after featuring in the 29th...
Law GAT result
2 hours ago
Law GAT result announcement for the Test held on 30th May 2021

HEC Law GAT result: The review panel scrutinized all 100 questions. 1...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Wins The Toss, Elects To Bat Against Quetta Gladiator
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Wins The Toss, Elects To Bat Against Quetta Gladiator

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Quetta...
absolutely not
2 hours ago
PM Imran: Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow bases to US for action in Afghanistan

Pakistan would 'absolutely not' allow any bases and use of its territory...
Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi Showed Their Killer Dances Moves
3 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi Showed Their Killer Dance Moves

Bollywood stars, Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi have reunited after a decade...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
2 Multan Sultans95410+1.192
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
5 Karachi Kings9458-0.212
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913