PSL 2021 Live: Quetta Gladitors vs Karachi Kings Live Score – June 19

PSL 2021: Defending champions Karachi Kings will go all-in when they take on former champions Quetta Gladiators in match number 29th of the sixth edition of the PSL today at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium.
Both teams have experienced a poor run in this PSL season so far. While Karachi Kings have managed to win just 4 out of the 9 matches, they are at 5th place in the points table.
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Azam Khan, Abdul Nasir, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Aarish Ali Khan, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad
Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas
Quetta Gladitors vs Karachi Kings Live Score
The Kings had opted to bat first after winning the toss.
|After 11 Overs
|75/3
|Quetta Gladiators
|After 10 Overs
|72/2
|Quetta Gladiators
|After 9 Overs
|62/2
|Quetta Gladiators
|After 8 Overs
|51/2
|Quetta Gladiators
|After 5 Overs
|32/1
|Quetta Gladiators
|After 2nd Overs
|7/0
|Quetta Gladiators
|After 1st Overs
|5/0
|Quetta Gladiators
|--------
|Target: 177
|--------
|After 20 Overs
|176/7
|Karachi Kings
Latest Tweets:
Stumps uprooted! || /@ArshadIqbal32 puts an end to Weatherald’s innings. #MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6 I #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/02fEMbLIVA
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 19, 2021
Up, up and away ✈️ #MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6 I #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/8KHxwZr7Na
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 19, 2021
Here’s the debut of another celebration in #HBLPSL6 ☝🏼 🤩#MatchDikhao I #QGvKK I @illii37 pic.twitter.com/VRMWUUjliQ
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 19, 2021