PSL 2021 Live: Quetta Gladitors vs Karachi Kings Live Score – June 19

PSL 2021: Defending champions Karachi Kings will go all-in when they take on former champions Quetta Gladiators in match number 29th of the sixth edition of the PSL today at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium.

Both teams have experienced a poor run in this PSL season so far. While Karachi Kings have managed to win just 4 out of the 9 matches, they are at 5th place in the points table.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Azam Khan, Abdul Nasir, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Aarish Ali Khan, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas

Quetta Gladitors vs Karachi Kings Live Score

The Kings had opted to bat first after winning the toss.

After 11 Overs 75/3 Quetta Gladiators After 10 Overs 72/2 Quetta Gladiators After 9 Overs 62/2 Quetta Gladiators After 8 Overs 51/2 Quetta Gladiators After 5 Overs 32/1 Quetta Gladiators After 2nd Overs 7/0 Quetta Gladiators After 1st Overs 5/0 Quetta Gladiators -------- Target: 177 -------- After 20 Overs 176/7 Karachi Kings

