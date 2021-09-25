‘No more neutral venues left for us’ says PCB Official

PCB official said, “That is now out of the equation because the security situation in Pakistan is normal and we have everything in place to host any international team. No more neutral venues for us.

According to a senior official, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would no longer consider hosting home series on neutral grounds, claiming that the country is secure to host international games.

New Zealand returned to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 but did not play a single game due to a security issue. England also canceled its visit to Pakistan, citing concerns about the safety of the players.

Despite the postponement of the two tours, the PCB approached a few boards to arrange an international series at home prior to the T20 World Cup but has now chosen to have an internal event.

PCB said, “Initial talks were held with some boards including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe but it was then decided to focus on the National T20 Championship as all the main players are available for the event and it is a curtain-raiser to the World Cup for us now”

He, “Bangladesh agreed to send a B team and Zimbabwe were also willing to come but we, after discussions, decided that since time was short it was better to focus on the domestic event.”

The postponement of the home series against New Zealand and England was a major blow for Pak, according to the source, but it was encouraging to see that the cricketing world sympathized with Pakistan.