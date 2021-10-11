National T20 Cup: Balochistan vs Sindh Live Score – Match 29
National T20 Cup: Today Balochistan will face Sindh in the twenty-ninth match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Stadium.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
Sinh has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Match Details
Time:- 03:00 PM IST
Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Squad
Balochistan:
Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.
Sindh:
Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.
Balochistan vs Sindh Live Score
|Teams
|Live Score
|Overs
|Balochistan
|113-5
|20.0
|Sindh
Watch Live:
Read More
T20 World Cup Squad 2021: Complete list of players - Afghanistan
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced its final ICC T20 World Cup...
Atif Aslam to sing official anthem of T20 World Cup for Pakistan: sources
Pakistan's iconic singer Atif Aslam will be adding his magic to Pakistan's...
Messi praises 'improving' Argentina as Qatar beckons
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina captain Lionel Messi hailed the performance of his team...
Sri Lanka select final squad for T20 World Cup
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Sunday named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20...
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeats Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeated Balochistan by 3 wickets in the...