National T20 Cup: Balochistan vs Sindh Live Score – Match 29

Web Desk BOL News

11th Oct, 2021. 02:51 pm
National T20 Cup: Today Balochistan will face Sindh in the twenty-ninth match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Stadium.

National T20 Cup: Today Balochistan will face Sindh in the twenty-ninth match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Stadium.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Sinh has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Match Details

Time:- 03:00 PM IST

Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Squad

Balochistan:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.

Sindh:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.

Balochistan vs Sindh Live Score

TeamsLive ScoreOvers
Balochistan113-520.0
Sindh

Watch Live:

Adsence 300X250

Read More

40 seconds ago
T20 World Cup Squad 2021: Complete list of players - Afghanistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced its final ICC T20 World Cup...
19 hours ago
Atif Aslam to sing official anthem of T20 World Cup for Pakistan: sources

Pakistan's iconic singer Atif Aslam will be adding his magic to Pakistan's...
20 hours ago
Messi praises 'improving' Argentina as Qatar beckons

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina captain Lionel Messi hailed the performance of his team...
23 hours ago
Sri Lanka select final squad for T20 World Cup

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Sunday named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20...
1 day ago
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeats Balochistan

National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeated Balochistan by 3 wickets in the...
1 day ago
Crosby back in practice for NHL Penguins after surgery

WASHINGTON, Oct 9, 2021 (AFP) - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned to...