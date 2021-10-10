National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Live Score – Match 27

National T20 Cup: Today Southern Punjab will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the twenty-seventh match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Stadium.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Match Details

Time:- 03:00 PM IST

Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Squad

Southern Punjab:

Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.

Sothern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Live Score

