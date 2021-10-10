National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Live Score – Match 27

Web Desk BOL News

10th Oct, 2021. 02:18 pm
National T20 Cup

National T20 Cup: Today Southern Punjab will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the twenty-seventh match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Stadium.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Match Details

Time:- 03:00 PM IST

Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Squad

Southern Punjab:

Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.

Sothern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Live Score

TeamsLive ScoreOvers
Balochistan113-520.0
Sindh

Watch Live:

Adsence 300X250

Read More

9 mins ago
T20 World Cup Squad 2021: Complete list of players - Afghanistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced its final ICC T20 World Cup...
19 hours ago
Atif Aslam to sing official anthem of T20 World Cup for Pakistan: sources

Pakistan's iconic singer Atif Aslam will be adding his magic to Pakistan's...
20 hours ago
Messi praises 'improving' Argentina as Qatar beckons

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina captain Lionel Messi hailed the performance of his team...
21 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Balochistan vs Sindh Live Score - Match 29

National T20 Cup: Today Balochistan will face Sindh in the twenty-ninth match...
23 hours ago
Sri Lanka select final squad for T20 World Cup

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Sunday named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20...
1 day ago
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeats Balochistan

National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeated Balochistan by 3 wickets in the...