PSL 7: PCB decides to hire Pakistan Army doctors for each team

KARACHI: As per the well-placed sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has planned to enlist the services of Pakistan Army medics for each team competing in the coming Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 as part of its anti-COVID-19 measures.

Sources privy to the matter said that one doctor from Pakistan Army Medical Corps will be part of each squad of the PSL teams. Similar to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, players and officials of each PSL team will have to go through rapid antigen tests at the hotel on a daily basis.

During the tournament, strict procedures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to sources, who added that PCR tests will not be available every day.

The Army’s doctors will be in charge of conducting health tests and taking the players’ temperatures. They were also hired during the PSL-6, according to the sources.

According to well-informed sources, domestic and foreign players cannot be confined for the entire week prior to the league, as per the COVID-19 protocols issued by the PCB.

All players, however, must have a negative PCR test report (within 72 hours) before leaving their home or country. Each player will be tested for the virus once more when they arrive in Karachi.

According to the reports, players who pass two negative tests in a week will be able to enter the bio-secure bubble. A PCB high-ranking official said that PCB is helpless when it comes to containing the virus in the prevailing situation, adding that the board will, still, take measures to ensure rapid antigen tests of each player is carried out on daily basis.

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), instead of commercial flights, chartered flights will be used to take players from Karachi to Lahore.

Two teams will travel in one chartered flight at a time, sources added.

Official statistics released today revealed that Pakistan had registered the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since October 30, with 708 infections confirmed in the recent 24 hours.

According to information released by the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), 45,643 diagnostic tests were performed overnight, with 708 people testing positive for coronavirus.