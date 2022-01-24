Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:37 pm

Shaheen Afridi becomes first Pakistani player to bag ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award

Shaheen Shah Afridi

An incredibly huge day for Pakistan’s cricket team after the International Cricket Council (ICC) has on Monday named bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi the Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Mohammad Rizwan, Joe Root of England, and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson were also nominated for the renowned Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Throughout 2021, the tall Pakistani quick was on fire, taking out some of the top batters across all three versions of the game. He had a stellar year in Tests and T20Is, peaking during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE when he wowed everyone with his pace and talent.

During Pakistan’s march to the semi-finals, he would take seven wickets in six matches. He dominated the shortest format for the whole calendar year, taking 23 wickets in 21 matches and improving his death bowling by leaps and bounds.

Also Read: PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi says, ‘I want to improve by handling more pressure’

After a poor start to the year in New Zealand Test cricket, Afridi made an incredible turn during the home series against South Africa.

Throughout the remainder of the year, he maintained his stellar form on away tours to Zimbabwe, the West Indies, and Bangladesh. In total, he took 47 wickets in only nine matches, at a stunning average of 17.06.

Swing, seam, sheer speed, and searing yorkers — Shaheen Shah Afridi showcased it all in 2021.

Pakistani cricketers rule ICC Awards 2021

Pakistani cricketers not only won the most ICC honours but were also named to the 2021 World Cup squads.

Shaheen Afridi:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam:

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Fatima Sana

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the YEar 2021

Mohammad Rizwan:

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Teams of the Year

The ICC Men’s T20I Team of 2021: Jos Butler (ENG), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK, WK), Babar Azam (PAK, C), Aiden Markram (SA), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), David Miller (SA), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Mustafizur Rahman (BANG) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

The ICC Men’s ODI Team of 2021: Paul Stirling (IRE), Janneman Malan (SA), Babar Azam (PAK, C), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Shakib Al-Hasan (BANG), Mushfiqur Rahim (BANG, WK), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mustafizur Rahman (BANG), Simi Singh (IRE) and Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

The ICC Women’s ODI Team of 2021: Lizelle Lee (SA), Alyssa Healy (AUS), Tammy Beaumont (ENG), Mithali Raj (IND), Heather Knight (ENG, C), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Hayley Matthews (WI), Fatima Sana (PAK), Jhulan Goswami (IND), Shabnim Ismail (SA) and Anisa Mohammed (WI).

ICC Men’s Test Team for 2021: Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Rohit Sharma (India), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Joe Root (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Fawad Alam (PAK), Rishabh Pant (IND, WK), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Kyle Jamison (NZ), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

